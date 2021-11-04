Advertisement

Jordan Poole takes the pressure off Stephen Curry, scores 31 in Warriors victory over Hornets

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward...
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(AP) - Jordan Poole took the pressure off Stephen Curry with a season-best 31 points and the Golden State Warriors used one of their big third quarters of old to pull away and beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-92.

Poole shot 11 for 21 and hit a career-high seven 3-pointers, while Curry shook off a slow start to add 15 points on 6-for-15, shooting 3 of 11 on 3s, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Miles Bridges scored 21 of his 32 points in the first half and finished with five 3-pointers, and Gordon Hayward had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Hornets.

