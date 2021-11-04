Advertisement

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Chilly, Breezy and Damp Thursday

Umbrellas and jackets needed on Thursday
By Jim Howard
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cooler northeast winds will cap the highs in the 50s through Friday. Clouds will thicken on Thursday with a 40% chance of patchy, light raindrops under the clouds. An area of low pressure will track parallel off the coast this weekend bringing a rain chance back to coastal areas. The steady northeast winds combined with astronomical tides may be enough to produce some coastal flooding on the southern end of the Pamlico Sound and ocean overwash on the Outer Banks.

Any rain Thursday appears to be light. Rain total estimates are generally around a tenth of inch or less.

Rain Forecast Thursday
Rain Forecast Thursday(WITN)

Tropical Storm Wanda will remain over the open waters of the north central Atlantic Ocean and not affect the United States. The storm is expected to slowly dissipate by the upcoming weekend.

Thursday

Cloudy with patchy light rain. High of 53. Wind: NE 7-12 G15. Rain chance: 50%. Overnight low: 39.

Friday

Mostly sunny skies. High of 58. Wind: NE 10-15 G20 late. Overnight low: 44.

Saturday

Showers likely, primarily along coast. Breezy. High of 60. Rain chance 40%. Wind: NE15 G20. Overnight low: 47.

