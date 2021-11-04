Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cool and wet inland this afternoon; Frost for Piedmont tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Light rain will fall on inland areas Thursday afternoon as a northeast breeze keeps inland temps in the 40s. Coastal counties will see temperatures range through the 50s under cloudy skies. Friday will see a break from wet weather with partly sunny skies and highs well through the 50s. An area of low pressure will track parallel off the coast this weekend bringing a rain chance back to coastal areas. Rain is looking likely for locations along and east of highway 17 from late Saturday through Sunday morning while areas farther inland may see the best chance for rain early Sunda before clearing Sunday afternoon. The steady northeast winds combined with astronomical tides may be enough to produce some coastal flooding on the southern end of the Pamlico Sound and ocean overwash on the Outer Banks.

Rain Thursday appears to be light. Rain total estimates are generally around a tenth of inch or less.

Rain Forecast Thursday (WITN)

Tropical Storm Wanda will remain over the open waters of the north central Atlantic Ocean and not affect the United States. The storm is expected to slowly dissipate by the upcoming weekend.

Thursday

Cloudy with patchy light rain, mainly inland. High of 51. Wind: NE 7-12 G15. Rain chance: 50%. Overnight low: 39.

Friday

Mostly sunny skies. High of 58. Wind: NE 10-15 G20 late. Overnight low: 44.

Saturday

Showers possible, primarily along coast late in the day. Breezy. High of 60. Rain chance 30% overall with higher chances coast. Wind: NE15 G20. Overnight low: 47.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.