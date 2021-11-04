Greenville launches new Emerald Express trolley

Advertisement

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - You’ll have more ways to get around uptown Greenville starting Thursday.

The Emerald Express Trolley is set to go into service. It’ll make 13 stops throughout the area from noon to 8:00 p.m. every Thursday through Saturday.

The loop begins and ends at the G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center and runs every 20 minutes.

Stops include Dickinson Avenue, Five Points Plaza, Evans Street, the Town Common, the Greenville Museum of Art and more.

