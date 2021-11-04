Advertisement

Greenville chess club gets visit from national leader

Family Chess Club
Family Chess Club
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local chess club received a visit tonight from the game’s national leader.

The Greenville-based Family Chess Club hosted a visit from the executive director of the United States Chess Federation.

Carol Meyer visited the club Wednesday evening to see how it grew during the pandemic.

The club began holding outdoor games when a few players wanted to play in person rather than online.

Family Chess Club now includes over 60 players and meets regularly for games.

“Chess is a very accessible game for people of all ages. It’s a game for men and women. It’s a game for rural and urban and we think that there’s a real hunger and a real rediscovery of the game going on right now.”

Carol Meyer, US Chess Federation executive director

Meyer visited Greenville four years ago to see the giant-sized chessboard at the Sheppard Memorial Library.

