Gov. Cooper tours pediatric office where kids receive COVID vaccine
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Cooper visited a pediatric office in Orange County Thursday to see its operations in vaccinating children ages 5-11.
The office of Gov. Cooper says he was joined by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen in touring Chapel Hill Pediatrics and Adolescents in Orange County.
Pediatric offices are administering vaccines after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that children ages 5-11 receive the vaccine.
Children in this age group are given two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Each dose of the vaccine for children ages 5-11 is one-third the amount given to people ages 12 and older.
“As a parent, having a safe vaccine to protect my young daughters from COVID-19 is a huge relief. I am getting them vaccinated because I want to do everything possible to keep them healthy and to get them safely back to the things they love.”
