Gov. Cooper tours pediatric office where kids receive COVID vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Cooper visited a pediatric office in Orange County Thursday to see its operations in vaccinating children ages 5-11.

The office of Gov. Cooper says he was joined by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen in touring Chapel Hill Pediatrics and Adolescents in Orange County.

Pediatric offices are administering vaccines after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that children ages 5-11 receive the vaccine.

“This safe and effective vaccine will provide children with an extra layer of protection, so they can continue to safely attend school in-person, spend time with their friends and play sports. We are grateful for the hard work of state health officials who have been preparing for this moment and the providers across the state who are beginning to administer this vaccine. Children are vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus and it’s important to make sure they are protected.”

Children in this age group are given two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Each dose of the vaccine for children ages 5-11 is one-third the amount given to people ages 12 and older.

“As a parent, having a safe vaccine to protect my young daughters from COVID-19 is a huge relief. I am getting them vaccinated because I want to do everything possible to keep them healthy and to get them safely back to the things they love.”

