Advertisement

Gov. Cooper tours pediatric office where kids receive COVID vaccine

Gov. Roy Cooper visited a clinic where children were being vaccinated on Thursday.
Gov. Roy Cooper visited a clinic where children were being vaccinated on Thursday.(Pool)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Cooper visited a pediatric office in Orange County Thursday to see its operations in vaccinating children ages 5-11.

The office of Gov. Cooper says he was joined by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen in touring Chapel Hill Pediatrics and Adolescents in Orange County.

Pediatric offices are administering vaccines after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that children ages 5-11 receive the vaccine.

Children in this age group are given two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Each dose of the vaccine for children ages 5-11 is one-third the amount given to people ages 12 and older.

“As a parent, having a safe vaccine to protect my young daughters from COVID-19 is a huge relief. I am getting them vaccinated because I want to do everything possible to keep them healthy and to get them safely back to the things they love.”

Dr. Cohen, NCDHHS secretary

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Best is accused of killing Brenda Wilson during a domestic dispute.
POLICE: Man charged with murder following argument
Wake County deputies say Greenville police asked them to help locate Meleec Greene.
Man wanted for Greenville attempted murder caught in Wake County after chase
Kinston mayor turns back challenge from mayor pro tem
Campbell | Dawson | Paxson
Three arrested on drug charges in Craven County
COVID-19 vaccine
Greenville pediatrician prepares sons for COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

COVID shots for North Carolina kids 5 to 11 widely available
COVID-19 vaccine
Greenville pediatrician prepares sons for COVID-19 vaccinations
A new website shows North Carolina's nursing shortage could worsen through 2033.
Nursing shortage in N.C. expected to worsen over next 12 years
Oak City is in Martin County.
Oak City residents imagine a future without former mayor who died from COVID-19