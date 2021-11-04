Advertisement

Former office manager of murder victim charged with embezzlement

Elizabeth Evans
Elizabeth Evans(Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREMONT, N.C. (WITN) - A former office manager who worked for a murder victim is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from his business.

While looking into Andy Evans’ death, investigators learned that money had been embezzled from his farming operation.

The former Fremont mayor was found shot to death in a garage on one of his properties on Evans Farm Road in Fremont and that homicide remains unsolved.

(WITN)

The State Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday charged Elizabeth Fleming with one count of embezzlement greater or equal to $100,000, four counts of embezzlement, and one count of obtaining property by false pretenses.

The 53-year-old woman was jailed on a $175,000 secured bond.

There remains a $40,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest in the murder of Evans. Anyone with leads in the case should call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 919-705-1862 or the Goldsboro Wayne County Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.

