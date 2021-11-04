Advertisement

Fire officials preach the importance of checking smoke detectors

Smoke detector
Smoke detector(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With the time change this weekend, officials are urging people to check their smoke detectors.

Daylight savings is the reminder that clocks will fall back one hour on Nov. 7th. Fire officials and the American Red Cross say the day is a good reminder for people to check their smoke detectors to make sure they work properly.

On the smoke detector, there is a button labeled ‘PUSH AND HOLD TO TEST.’

Once someone presses the button, the alarm will sound shortly after.

The importance of the test is to make sure the alarm is working and the batteries are not dead. If the unit does not alert you, you need to replace the batteries or replace the entire unit if the batteries are built-in.

The American Red Cross has a campaign going on across the country called “Sound the Alarm, Save a Life.”

Officials say if someone needs a smoke alarm or is financially unable to purchase one, they can reach out to their local Red Cross office where smoke detectors are on hand.

Local fire departments like the Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department may be able to lend a helping hand as well.

