Fast, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 4-3 for 9th straight win

(AP) - Jesper Fast and Martin Necas scored 3:09 apart in the third period, and the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes topped the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3.

Derek Stepan had a goal and an assist as Carolina matched a franchise record with its ninth straight victory.

Seth Jarvis added his first career goal, and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves in the opener of a challenging three-game trip.

