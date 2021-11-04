Advertisement

Fast, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 4-3 for 9th straight win

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen, right, makes a save on a shot by Chicago...
Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen, right, makes a save on a shot by Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The Hurricanes won 4-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(AP) - Jesper Fast and Martin Necas scored 3:09 apart in the third period, and the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes topped the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3.

Derek Stepan had a goal and an assist as Carolina matched a franchise record with its ninth straight victory.

Seth Jarvis added his first career goal, and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves in the opener of a challenging three-game trip.

