Fast, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 4-3 for 9th straight win
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(AP) - Jesper Fast and Martin Necas scored 3:09 apart in the third period, and the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes topped the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3.
Derek Stepan had a goal and an assist as Carolina matched a franchise record with its ninth straight victory.
Seth Jarvis added his first career goal, and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves in the opener of a challenging three-game trip.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.