Company offers $1,000 prize in “Tell Us Your Love Story Contest”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A jewelry company is giving couples a chance to share their love story and win $1,000.

Shane Co. is looking for “your most enchanting, hilarious, or downright romantic anecdote from your relationship.”

Applicants are asked to share their story in 100 to 300 words by Friday, Nov. 5, at 11:59 p.m. Stories can be new, old, funny, romantic, the only request is that stories remain “PG-13″ as “graphic content will not be tolerated.”

Shane Co. will then choose their favorite love story and the couple will win $1,000.

To enter, visit the “Tell Us Your Love Story Contest” website.

All applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.