Advertisement

Company offers $1,000 prize in “Tell Us Your Love Story Contest”

Couple
Couple(Adobe Creative Cloud)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A jewelry company is giving couples a chance to share their love story and win $1,000.

Shane Co. is looking for “your most enchanting, hilarious, or downright romantic anecdote from your relationship.”

Applicants are asked to share their story in 100 to 300 words by Friday, Nov. 5, at 11:59 p.m. Stories can be new, old, funny, romantic, the only request is that stories remain “PG-13″ as “graphic content will not be tolerated.”

Shane Co. will then choose their favorite love story and the couple will win $1,000.

To enter, visit the “Tell Us Your Love Story Contest” website.

All applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Best is accused of killing Brenda Wilson during a domestic dispute.
POLICE: Man charged with murder following argument
Wake County deputies say Greenville police asked them to help locate Meleec Greene.
Man wanted for Greenville attempted murder caught in Wake County after chase
Kinston mayor turns back challenge from mayor pro tem
Campbell | Dawson | Paxson
Three arrested on drug charges in Craven County
COVID-19 vaccine
Greenville pediatrician prepares sons for COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

Children ages 5-11 began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
State labor commissioner opposed to federal vaccine mandate for companies
Police and school officials say the written message was not credible, but they want to be extra...
Student charged with making threats against Richlands High School
Elizabeth Evans
Former office manager of murder victim charged with embezzlement
Rocky Mount man sentenced to nearly 6 years for second federal firearm conviction