Bond set at $1.5 million for Greenville man caught in Wake County after chase

Meleec Greene
Meleec Greene(Pitt County Detention Center)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for attempted murder in Greenville back in August was arrested following a Wake County car chase.

Wake County deputies arrested Meleec Greene 26, on Wednesday. He’s being held at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1.5 million bond.

Greenville police say Greene was wanted in connection to a shooting at the Glendale Court apartments that happened in August. They asked Wake County deputies to help locate him.

Greene was spotted on Old Wake Forest Road in Wake County Wednesday afternoon, but deputies say he sped away. Deputies say he led them on a chase and ended up crashing into a utility pole, which brought down traffic signals at the intersection,

Deputies say no one else was hurt. Greene was additionally charged with felony speeding to elude, as well as other traffic charges.

