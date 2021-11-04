Attorney general sues 14 companies over fire suppressant

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Lawsuits filed by North Carolina’s attorney general against 14 manufacturers of a fire suppressant claim the makers caused a public nuisance, created a design defect, failed to warn their customers and fraudulently transferred corporate assets to shield their profits.

Attorney General Josh Stein said in a news release Thursday that his office filed four lawsuits which named 3M, Corteva, and DuPont, among others.

In the lawsuit, Stein is asking the court to require the manufacturers to pay for investigations to determine the extent of the damage, clean up the damage, replace water treatment systems and wells, restore damaged natural resources and to monitor water quality.

