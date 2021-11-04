Advertisement

Attorney general sues 14 companies over fire suppressant

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: Facebook)
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Lawsuits filed by North Carolina’s attorney general against 14 manufacturers of a fire suppressant claim the makers caused a public nuisance, created a design defect, failed to warn their customers and fraudulently transferred corporate assets to shield their profits.

Attorney General Josh Stein said in a news release Thursday that his office filed four lawsuits which named 3M, Corteva, and DuPont, among others.

In the lawsuit, Stein is asking the court to require the manufacturers to pay for investigations to determine the extent of the damage, clean up the damage, replace water treatment systems and wells, restore damaged natural resources and to monitor water quality.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Best is accused of killing Brenda Wilson during a domestic dispute.
POLICE: Man charged with murder following argument
Wake County deputies say Greenville police asked them to help locate Meleec Greene.
Man wanted for Greenville attempted murder caught in Wake County after chase
Kinston mayor turns back challenge from mayor pro tem
Elizabeth Evans
Former office manager of murder victim charged with embezzlement
Campbell | Dawson | Paxson
Three arrested on drug charges in Craven County

Latest News

Changes to New Hanover BOE
NC schools have billions in COVID relief, most of it unspent
Smoke detector
Fire officials preach the importance of checking smoke detectors
Gov. Roy Cooper visited a clinic where children were being vaccinated on Thursday.
Gov. Cooper tours pediatric office where kids receive COVID vaccine
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cool and wet inland this afternoon; Frost for Piedmont tonight
First Alert Forecast For Thursday, November 4th - Noon