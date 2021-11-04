Ask an expert: Doctor answers viewer questions about COVD-19 vaccine in kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - With COVID-19 vaccinations beginning for children ages 5 to 11, there are a lot of questions on parents minds.

We had WITN viewers submit their questions about vaccinations in kids and took them to Dr. Peyton Thompson, an assistant professor of pediatric infectious diseases at UNC.

You can read the questions and answers below or watch the video above.

Q: What are the short term and long term side effects from the vaccine in kids?

A: “What we’re seeing is that the side effects among younger kids in the trials were very similar to what we see in older kids, teenagers, as well as adults. And so most people will have some tiredness or fatigue after the vaccine, some arm pain, may have some other body aches, and in rare cases, fevers. The good news is that these are really transitory. And so within a day or two, most people feel fine. I’ve been asked the question of, you know, do you recommend, you know, pre medicating with Tylenol or Advil before the vaccine? I wouldn’t do that. But I’d have them on hand in case you need them afterwards.

In the trials with five to 11 year old’s, we have seen no serious adverse side effects. However, these children are still being followed for a long time. And we have so many safety measures in place to monitor ongoing potential side effects from these vaccines. The main side effect we’ve seen from these mRNA vaccines that is on the more quote unquote severe side has really affected teenage boys, ages 16 to 29. And it’s this inflammation of the heart muscle or myocarditis. Thankfully, these cases have been very few and far between so very rare.

You know, in a million people who are vaccinated after their second dose, we’ve maybe seen, you know, 40 cases among these teenage boys. When you think about this, it’s also important to think about, well, what does COVID do to the heart and in cases that I’ve seen in particular, and that have been reported. COVID induces myocarditis and inflammation of the heart muscle much more commonly than the vaccine does. And so, you know, that’s really one of the main side effects we think about. It’s not a long term side effect, it typically shows up within a few weeks. And, you know, it really doesn’t seem to have lasting effects on these kids.”

Q: Is there an impact on a child’s future fertility?

A: “I can say that there’s zero evidence for any infertility related to these vaccines. We have no evidence that any routine childhood vaccines affect fertility.

There’s no evidence that there is any infertility related to COVID vaccines among adults and teenagers, the millions and millions of them who’ve gotten vaccinated, many women have gotten pregnant. And there was one study actually out of Jama that showed that sperm counts and sperm analyses were actually improved after the COVID vaccine among them.”

Q: How do we know the vaccine is safe if there haven’t been any long term studies?

A: “We definitely are continuing to monitor the patients or participants in these vaccine trials, and we will, they will be monitored for a long time. But we have no reason to believe that there should be long term side effects down the road based on other vaccines for kids, and we don’t really see side effects that that linger or that pop up, you know, years down the road.

That’s not really something that we see with these vaccines, I think it’s important to remember and to know that, with these mRNA vaccines, they do not integrate into our own DNA. So you know, they’re based on this protein, the protein creates an antibody response, and the antibodies are what stick around. We want those antibodies to stick around to protect us from infection.”

Q: Why does the group least affected by COVID-19 need to be vaccinated?

A: “This is definitely something that’s been a hot topic, you know why these children aren’t affected as much by COVID as adults are. I’m biased because I’ve been in the hospital throughout COVID. And I’ve seen what it can do, and it’s horrifying. To speak to children in particular. So we think about two different entities that COVID causes. So the first being acute COVID, which is what we see in adults with largely respiratory involvement that we generally will see in older kids and or kids with underlying health issues. And those kids you know, can be really sick can be on ventilators.

But the kids I actually worry the most about our kids who have this post COVID inflammatory syndrome Am I SC Those are some of the sickest kids I’ve, I’ve seen with heart involvement, multi organ involvement. And those are previously healthy kids, for the most part, they’re fine. And then they get exposed. And then you know, a month or two later, they develop this just really inflamed state.

I think that, you know, these vaccines can do a lot to prevent infection in these kids prevent long term effects of COVID itself, long COVID, as people may have heard about, but also it’s the ability to stay in school and not have these disruptions of exposures, inside or outside of school, to be able to be in school and have these better effects on on mental health for children as well.”

