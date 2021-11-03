Wilson County emergency communications worker settles lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Department of Justice says it’s reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed against a North Carolina county alleging that an emergency communications unit engaged in unlawful retaliation when it fired a worker who told supervisors that she had been sexually harassed on the job.

A news release from the department on Wednesday says a consent decree calls on Wilson County to develop and submit for approval revised discrimination and retaliation policies, investigation procedures for complaints of discrimination and trainings that will apply countywide.

The consent decree further calls on Wilson County to pay Jennifer Riddle $100,000 in compensatory damages and back pay.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.