Uptown Greenville to get new mural

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Work is underway to replace a well-known mural at Five Points Plaza in Greenville.

The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge is replacing the mural on the side of Starlight Cafe next to Five Points Plaza.

Holly Garriott, Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge executive director, says the new work is called “Listening,” and was created by Pitt County artist Beth Blake.

The work depicts a garden full of life and represents the diversity of the community.

Garriott says the work was chosen from over 75 entries that were submitted by artists nationwide. She says the council is excited to show off the new mural this week at the First Friday Artwalk and Freeboot Friday festivities.

“We see this placement in our center City of Greenville as sort of the front porch of our city and for the whole community to be able to enjoy it and have access to it.”

The new mural will be on display for the next three years.

