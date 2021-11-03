Advertisement

Two successful write-in campaigns in Beaufort County town

(WECT)
By Conrad Hoyt and WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATH, N.C. (WITN) - Two successful write-in campaigns in one Beaufort County town brought about some changes on election night.

Two town commissioner positions in Bath were up for grabs Tuesday night and there were only two candidates on the ballot.

But when all the votes were counted, two write-in candidates had the most votes.

The Beaufort County Board of Elections says Jim Caton received 83 votes to finish on the top spot, while Scott Mason got 70 votes to come in second.

Those actually on the ballot, Donald Shreve and Donna Wortman, had 55 and 36 votes, respectively.

The results still need to be made official on Nov. 9th.

