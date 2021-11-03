Two successful write-in campaigns in Beaufort County town

BATH, N.C. (WITN) - Two successful write-in campaigns in one Beaufort County town brought about some changes on election night.

Two town commissioner positions in Bath were up for grabs Tuesday night and there were only two candidates on the ballot.

But when all the votes were counted, two write-in candidates had the most votes.

The Beaufort County Board of Elections says Jim Caton received 83 votes to finish on the top spot, while Scott Mason got 70 votes to come in second.

Those actually on the ballot, Donald Shreve and Donna Wortman, had 55 and 36 votes, respectively.

The results still need to be made official on Nov. 9th.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.