Toys for Tots drop off begins Monday at WITN

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is proud to announce its studio will be a drop off site once again for Toys for Tots.

This year, anyone wishing to donate can bring new, unwrapped toys to the WITN Studio in Greenville on Arlington Boulevard beginning Monday.

Two Men and a Truck will have a vehicle parked in the front parking lot to fill up with donations this year. Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 2.

Anyone wishing to contribute monetary donations can do so by mailing checks or money orders to: Churches Outreach Network

P.O. Box 31045

Greenville, NC 27833

Those requesting toys must apply in person, and only to one agency where you live. Organizers ask families only submit one application.

Organizers say it is important that families do not apply online, as they will not be contacted.

“We have to start early for those who want to be drop sites and who want to contribute. WITN will be a drop site this year and you can drop your toys there and if you want to send financial donations you can send it to our PO Box.”

For a full list of agencies and contact information, visit the Toys for Tots website.

Toys for Tots is sponsored by Two Men and a Truck, C&C Stoneworks and Carolina Therapy Connection.

