Advertisement

Toys for Tots drop off begins Monday at WITN

Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots(Adobe Creative Cloud, Two Men and a Truck, C&C Stoneworks and Carolina Therapy Connection)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is proud to announce its studio will be a drop off site once again for Toys for Tots.

This year, anyone wishing to donate can bring new, unwrapped toys to the WITN Studio in Greenville on Arlington Boulevard beginning Monday.

Two Men and a Truck will have a vehicle parked in the front parking lot to fill up with donations this year. Donations can be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Dec. 2.

Anyone wishing to contribute monetary donations can do so by mailing checks or money orders to:
Churches Outreach Network
P.O. Box 31045
Greenville, NC 27833

Those requesting toys must apply in person, and only to one agency where you live. Organizers ask families only submit one application.

Organizers say it is important that families do not apply online, as they will not be contacted.

For a full list of agencies and contact information, visit the Toys for Tots website.

Toys for Tots is sponsored by Two Men and a Truck, C&C Stoneworks and Carolina Therapy Connection.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Henderson County bus driver has died following a crash, officials said.
Henderson County school bus driver dead after crash
Kinston mayor turns back challenge from mayor pro tem
James Best is accused of killing Brenda Wilson during a domestic dispute.
POLICE: Man charged with murder following argument
Hubert Monk Jr. / Tracy Howard
Two arrested on drug charges in Carteret County
Federal investigators at the plane crash scene.
NTSB: Stall warning heard on video before fatal Onslow Co. plane crash

Latest News

Great Toy Takeaway
8th Annual Great Toy Takeaway kicks off as drop offs begin
Children check out the witch themed Halloween display
Halloween spectacular display back for a fifth year in Greenville
Community fellowship cookout in the park
Community fellowship cookout in the park
Roanoke Rapids holds free Halloween events Saturday