Three arrested on drug charges in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men and one woman were arrested in Craven County Tuesday on drug charges.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 67-year-old Noah Campbell, of New Bern, 49-year-old Monte Dawson, of Vanceboro, and 39-year-old Tiffany Paxson, of Vanceboro were arrested after deputies served search warrants.

Campbell has been charged with the following:

Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Dawson has been charged with the following:

Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Three felony counts possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Two felony counts maintaining a dwelling for the sell of a controlled substance

Felony conspiracy

Tiffany Paxson has been charged with the following:

Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Two felony counts possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Two felony counts of conspiracy

Failure to appear for felony possession of cocaine

Deputies say the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau along with the New Bern Police Department found heroin, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, suboxone and packaging material often used with the selling of drugs when they conducted their search warrants.

Campbell was on the Department of Public Safety post-release supervision for trafficking heroin, trafficking a schedule II controlled substance and for being a habitual felon. He is being held on a $500,000 secured bond.

Dawson is being held on a $355,000 bond.

Paxson is being held on a $370,000 bond.

