Thermo Fisher Scientific receives Pitt County Industry of the Year award

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Economic Development has awarded Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. the county’s 2021 Industry of the Year award.

The award, which was presented during a ceremony on Oct. 7, “recognizes outstanding business achievements based on criteria such a human sustainability, economic and/or environmental sustainability, as well as economic and community impact.”

Since 1997, the award has been presented annually to a local manufacturer or distributor. This year, local and state leaders participated virtually.

“…North Carolina continues to be a top state for life sciences because of companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific. Thank you, Thermo Fisher, for continuing to invest and grow in North Carolina at the Greenville campus. We give you our continued support and wish you continued success. Congratulations for being named Pitt County Industry of the Year.”

The Industry of the Year award was presented to Thomas Schornak, the Vice President and General Manager of Thermo Fisher Scientific in Greenville.

“As a global company whose name and reputation are known around the world, we are proud to have Thermo Fisher Scientific growing in our community. More importantly, it’s their local economic and community impact that makes them an exemplary corporate citizen.”

