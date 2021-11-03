Thermo Fisher Scientific receives Pitt County Industry of the Year award
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Economic Development has awarded Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. the county’s 2021 Industry of the Year award.
The award, which was presented during a ceremony on Oct. 7, “recognizes outstanding business achievements based on criteria such a human sustainability, economic and/or environmental sustainability, as well as economic and community impact.”
Since 1997, the award has been presented annually to a local manufacturer or distributor. This year, local and state leaders participated virtually.
The Industry of the Year award was presented to Thomas Schornak, the Vice President and General Manager of Thermo Fisher Scientific in Greenville.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.