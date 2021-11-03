Advertisement

Thermo Fisher Scientific receives Pitt County Industry of the Year award

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Economic Development has awarded Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. the county’s 2021 Industry of the Year award.

The award, which was presented during a ceremony on Oct. 7, “recognizes outstanding business achievements based on criteria such a human sustainability, economic and/or environmental sustainability, as well as economic and community impact.”

Since 1997, the award has been presented annually to a local manufacturer or distributor. This year, local and state leaders participated virtually.  

The Industry of the Year award was presented to Thomas Schornak, the Vice President and General Manager of Thermo Fisher Scientific in Greenville. 

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Henderson County bus driver has died following a crash, officials said.
Henderson County school bus driver dead after crash
Kinston mayor turns back challenge from mayor pro tem
Hubert Monk Jr. / Tracy Howard
Two arrested on drug charges in Carteret County
A man votes a Pitt County polling location on election day.
Polls now closed for municipal elections
Federal investigators at the plane crash scene.
NTSB: Stall warning heard on video before fatal Onslow Co. plane crash

Latest News

Supply chain crisis
Businesses feel the impact of supply chain crisis
ABC liquor store Craven County
ABC board in Eastern Carolina deals with liquor supply backlog
“Tell Me” Challenge Sweepstakes offers small business owners chance to win $5,000.
Insurance company gives small business owners chance to win $5,000
In this Thursday, Aug. 14, 2008 photo, espresso flows into a cup at a coffee house in Overland...
Experts: Global coffee prices could jump due to low supply, growing demand