Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for New Bern man

Paul LeBeau
Paul LeBeau(New Bern Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in New Bern and may be headed to New Hampshire.

Police say Paul LeBeau walked away from his home on Jamestown Court Tuesday afternoon. Officers say he has cognitive disabilities and usually stays close to his home.

He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black jeans, sneakers and possibly glasses, according to police.

If you know where he is, call New Bern police at 252-633-2020.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Henderson County bus driver has died following a crash, officials said.
Henderson County school bus driver dead after crash
Kinston mayor turns back challenge from mayor pro tem
Hubert Monk Jr. / Tracy Howard
Two arrested on drug charges in Carteret County
A man votes a Pitt County polling location on election day.
Polls now closed for municipal elections
Federal investigators at the plane crash scene.
NTSB: Stall warning heard on video before fatal Onslow Co. plane crash

Latest News

Hattie
Pet of the Week: Hattie
Mackenzie McClarney
Teacher of the Week: Mackenzie McClarney from Jacksonville Commons Middle School
James Best
POLICE: Man charged with murder following argument
Kinston Election PKG
Kinston Mayor PKG