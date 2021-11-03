Silver Alert issued for New Bern man

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in New Bern and may be headed to New Hampshire.

Police say Paul LeBeau walked away from his home on Jamestown Court Tuesday afternoon. Officers say he has cognitive disabilities and usually stays close to his home.

He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black jeans, sneakers and possibly glasses, according to police.

If you know where he is, call New Bern police at 252-633-2020.

