Silver alert issued for man missing from New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man was reported missing from New Bern Tuesday afternoon.

The New Bern Police Department says its communications center was called at about 3:45 p.m. and told 69-year-old Paul LeBeau walked away from his home at about 10:30 a.m. and has not returned.

LeBeau is described as 5 feet 7 inches, 170-200 pounds, medium build, balding on top with brown hair with silver hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black jeans and sneakers.

Police say LeBeau suffers from cognitive disabilities and usually stays close to his home in the Colony Estates/Derby Park communities.

Anyone with information as to LeBeau’s whereabouts should call the New Bern Communication Center at 252-633-2020.

