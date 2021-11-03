Advertisement

Silver alert issued for man missing from New Bern

Paul LeBeau
Paul LeBeau(New Bern Police Department)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man was reported missing from New Bern Tuesday afternoon.

The New Bern Police Department says its communications center was called at about 3:45 p.m. and told 69-year-old Paul LeBeau walked away from his home at about 10:30 a.m. and has not returned.

LeBeau is described as 5 feet 7 inches, 170-200 pounds, medium build, balding on top with brown hair with silver hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black jeans and sneakers.

Police say LeBeau suffers from cognitive disabilities and usually stays close to his home in the Colony Estates/Derby Park communities.

Anyone with information as to LeBeau’s whereabouts should call the New Bern Communication Center at 252-633-2020.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the site of the proposed data center in Pitt County.
Cryptofarm pulls permit for Pitt County site
A Henderson County bus driver has died following a crash, officials said.
Henderson County school bus driver dead after crash
North Carolina alcohol agents arrest nearly 300 in crackdown
Eliot Avila
New Bern man faces drug trafficking charges, more than 9,000 Oxycodone dosage units seized
Darryl Dunn, Jr. was last seen Saturday.
Police searching for missing Goldsboro man

Latest News

Oak City is in Martin County.
Oak City residents imagine a future without former mayor who died from COVID-19
Kinston mayor turns back challenge from mayor pro tem
A man votes a Pitt County polling location on election day.
Polls now closed for municipal elections
NTSB: Stall warning heard on video before fatal Onslow Co. plane crash
NTSB: Stall warning heard on video before fatal Onslow Co. plane crash