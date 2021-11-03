POLICE: Man charged with murder following argument

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police say an argument ended with one person being fatally shot.

Williamston police arrested and charged James Best, 79, with murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing Brenda Wilson at a home on South Watts Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a domestic argument.

Best is being held under no bond.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Williamston Police Department at 252-792-2124 or Martin County Crime Stoppers at 252-792-8800.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.