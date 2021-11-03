Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Greatest 2 minute temperature change
Weather changes can be exciting, but the world record for 2 min temp change may surprise you
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We recently turned cooler after several days of above average temperatures. Eastern NC has had its share of big temperature changes, but the world record for a temperature chance in just 2 minutes will likely shock you. It didn’t happen in Eastern NC, but did happen in the United States. Check out the trivia question and make your selection.
Hint: It was in South Dakota when the wind switched and came rushing down from the Rocky Mountains. It was a rapid warm up as the air compressed sinking down the mountain side. It was a sizable change in just 2 minutes. The answer is below.
Isn’t that amazing? We have 20 degree changes in an hour when strong fronts pass through, but a 49 degree change in 2 minutes is far beyond anything we have seen in Eastern North Carolina. How would you dress for that kind of weather? - Phillip Williams
