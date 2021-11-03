Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Greatest 2 minute temperature change

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We recently turned cooler after several days of above average temperatures. Eastern NC has had its share of big temperature changes, but the world record for a temperature chance in just 2 minutes will likely shock you. It didn’t happen in Eastern NC, but did happen in the United States. Check out the trivia question and make your selection.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Nov 3 (WITN)

Hint: It was in South Dakota when the wind switched and came rushing down from the Rocky Mountains. It was a rapid warm up as the air compressed sinking down the mountain side. It was a sizable change in just 2 minutes. The answer is below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Nov 3 (WITN)

Isn’t that amazing? We have 20 degree changes in an hour when strong fronts pass through, but a 49 degree change in 2 minutes is far beyond anything we have seen in Eastern North Carolina. How would you dress for that kind of weather? - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.