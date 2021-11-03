Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cool weather with a some light rain Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cooler northeast winds will cap the highs in the 50s through Friday. Clouds will thicken on Thursday with a 40% chance of patchy, light raindrops under the clouds. An area of low pressure will track parallel off the coast this weekend bringing a rain chance back to coastal areas. The steady northeast winds combined with astronomical tides may be enough to produce some coastal flooding on the southern end of the Pamlico Sounda and ocean overwash on the Outer Banks.

Any rain Thursday appears to be light. Rain total estimates are generally around a tenth of inch or less.

Rain Forecast Thursday (WITN)

Tropical Storm Wanda will remain over the open waters of the north central Atlantic Ocean and not affect the United States. The storm is expected to slowly dissipate by the upcoming weekend.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High of just 58. Wind: NE 10-15 G20. Overnight low: 45.

Thursday

Cloudy skies with patchy light rain. High of 53. Wind: NE 7-12. Rain chance: 40%. Overnight low: 47.

Friday

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. High of 58. Wind: NE 10-15 G20 late. Overnight low: 42.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.