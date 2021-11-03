Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Cool weather with a some light rain Thursday

Northeast breezes will keep us below average on temps
By Phillip Williams
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cooler northeast winds will cap the highs in the 50s through Friday. Clouds will thicken on Thursday with a 40% chance of patchy, light raindrops under the clouds. An area of low pressure will track parallel off the coast this weekend bringing a rain chance back to coastal areas. The steady northeast winds combined with astronomical tides may be enough to produce some coastal flooding on the southern end of the Pamlico Sounda and ocean overwash on the Outer Banks.

Any rain Thursday appears to be light. Rain total estimates are generally around a tenth of inch or less.

Rain Forecast Thursday
Rain Forecast Thursday(WITN)

Tropical Storm Wanda will remain over the open waters of the north central Atlantic Ocean and not affect the United States. The storm is expected to slowly dissipate by the upcoming weekend.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High of just 58. Wind: NE 10-15 G20. Overnight low: 45.

Thursday

Cloudy skies with patchy light rain. High of 53. Wind: NE 7-12. Rain chance: 40%. Overnight low: 47.

Friday

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. High of 58. Wind: NE 10-15 G20 late. Overnight low: 42.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Henderson County bus driver has died following a crash, officials said.
Henderson County school bus driver dead after crash
Kinston mayor turns back challenge from mayor pro tem
James Best is accused of killing Brenda Wilson during a domestic dispute.
POLICE: Man charged with murder following argument
Hubert Monk Jr. / Tracy Howard
Two arrested on drug charges in Carteret County
Federal investigators at the plane crash scene.
NTSB: Stall warning heard on video before fatal Onslow Co. plane crash

Latest News

Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots drop off begins Monday at WITN
Five Points Plaza mural to be replaced
Uptown Greenville to get new mural
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, November 3rd - Noon
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, November 3rd - Noon
James Best is accused of killing Brenda Wilson during a domestic dispute.
POLICE: Man charged with murder following argument