Pet of the Week: Hattie

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re looking for a spunky companion to join your family, Hattie is the girl for you!

Hattie is a retriever mix. She recently celebrated her first birthday, which means she’s been at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina for half of her life.

She is currently in a foster home. Her foster mom says she loves to nap on the couch, play with any and all toys and of course, treats! Hattie has adapted to home life quickly and is house, leash and crate trained.

If you are interested in Hattie or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

