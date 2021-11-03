Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Hattie

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re looking for a spunky companion to join your family, Hattie is the girl for you!

Hattie is a retriever mix. She recently celebrated her first birthday, which means she’s been at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina for half of her life.

She is currently in a foster home. Her foster mom says she loves to nap on the couch, play with any and all toys and of course, treats! Hattie has adapted to home life quickly and is house, leash and crate trained.

If you are interested in Hattie or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Henderson County bus driver has died following a crash, officials said.
Henderson County school bus driver dead after crash
Kinston mayor turns back challenge from mayor pro tem
Hubert Monk Jr. / Tracy Howard
Two arrested on drug charges in Carteret County
A man votes a Pitt County polling location on election day.
Polls now closed for municipal elections
Federal investigators at the plane crash scene.
NTSB: Stall warning heard on video before fatal Onslow Co. plane crash

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Hattie
Pet of the Week: Hattie
Saving Graces for Felines: Sterling
Saving Graces for Felines: Sterling
Sterling
Saving Graces: Sterling
Leroy
Pet of the Week: Leroy