Oak City residents imagine a future without former mayor who died from COVID-19

Oak City is in Martin County.
By WITN Web Team and Justin Lundy
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While the process of voting is a time-honored tradition, the pandemic has loomed over the practice for well over a year now. COVID-19 claimed the lives of elected servants which was the case earlier this year in the town of Oak City.

With a population of nearly 300 people, Oak City is searching for a new mayor after former Mayor William Stalls died from COVID-19 in August.

Oak City resident Marvin Hilliard says the town is still processing Stalls’ sudden passing.

“It’s shocking,” Hillard said. “However, we knew a day would come the mayor was probably going to retire. With the new candidates coming in, we’re hoping that they will continue our former Mayor William Stalls legacy here in our town of Oak City.”

That’s one thing Eddie Brown, the unofficial winner in the election Tuesday, promises to do.

“It’s just a small town, not much money and a lot of stuff to do,” Brown said. “I’m going to do the best we can with the money that we have.”

Brown’s main priority is infrastructure.

“The ditches and roads are stuff we have to do,” Brown said.

