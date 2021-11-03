Advertisement

North Carolina Republicans close to completing redistricting maps

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Republicans are nearing final passage of their congressional and legislative redistricting for the next decade.

The full Senate voted Wednesday for a GOP-drawn map for the districts for its 50 seats.

Redistricting committees later advanced a map for the House’s 120 legislative districts and boundaries for North Carolina’s 14 U.S. House seats.

Final votes on all three maps are expected on Thursday.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto doesn’t apply to redistricting maps, so litigation will be where map opponents can seek redress.

Democrats and their allies say the plans are illegal racial and partisan gerrymanders.

Republicans say they followed redistricting criteria properly.

