Advertisement

Man wanted for Greenville attempted murder caught in Wake County after chase

Wake County deputies say Greenville police asked them to help locate Meleec Greene.
Wake County deputies say Greenville police asked them to help locate Meleec Greene.(WRAL-TV)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for attempted murder in Greenville was caught in Wake County this afternoon after a chase.

Wake County deputies say Greenville police asked them to help locate Meleec Greene.

Deputies say the man was spotted on Old Wake Forest Road, but he sped away from them.

Greene crashed his vehicle into a utility pole at Gresham Lake and Litchford Road, according to deputies. That brought down traffic signals at the intersection.

Deputies say no one else was injured and the man was charged with felony speeding to elude, as well as other traffic charges.

Greene will be sent to the Pitt County jail to face the attempted murder charges.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Best is accused of killing Brenda Wilson during a domestic dispute.
POLICE: Man charged with murder following argument
A Henderson County bus driver has died following a crash, officials said.
Henderson County school bus driver dead after crash
Kinston mayor turns back challenge from mayor pro tem
Federal investigators at the plane crash scene.
NTSB: Stall warning heard on video before fatal Onslow Co. plane crash
Hubert Monk Jr. / Tracy Howard
Two arrested on drug charges in Carteret County

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Justice.
Wilson County emergency communications worker settles lawsuit
COVID-19 vaccine
Greenville pediatrician prepares sons for COVID-19 vaccinations
William Houston
Carteret County man arrested for tossing drugs out car window during traffic stop
Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots drop off begins Monday at WITN