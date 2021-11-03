Man wanted for Greenville attempted murder caught in Wake County after chase

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for attempted murder in Greenville was caught in Wake County this afternoon after a chase.

Wake County deputies say Greenville police asked them to help locate Meleec Greene.

Deputies say the man was spotted on Old Wake Forest Road, but he sped away from them.

Greene crashed his vehicle into a utility pole at Gresham Lake and Litchford Road, according to deputies. That brought down traffic signals at the intersection.

Deputies say no one else was injured and the man was charged with felony speeding to elude, as well as other traffic charges.

Greene will be sent to the Pitt County jail to face the attempted murder charges.

