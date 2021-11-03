Advertisement

Kinston mayor turns back challenge from mayor pro tem

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston’s mayor fought back against a challenge from the mayor pro tem for his job.

Unofficial results show Don Hardy with 1,841 votes, while Felica Solomon had 1,520.

Two other challengers, Zak Holcomb and Jeffery Warren trailed with 292 and 220 votes.

Hardy is finishing his first term as mayor, while Solomon will remain on city council.

In the city council race, Chris Suggs made history as the youngest person to ever win a city election.

Two seats on the city council were up for grabs. The 21-year-old Suggs gathered 2,429 votes, while incumbent Robert Swinson remains on the council with 2,132 votes.

Suggs will replace his mother, Kristal Suggs, who decided not to seek a second four-year term.

