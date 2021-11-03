Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Chilly Autumn air continues with northeast breezes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Cooler north and northeast winds will cap the highs in the mid to upper 50s Wednesday through Friday. Clouds will thicken on Thursday with a 40% chance of patchy, light raindrops under the clouds. An area of low pressure will track along the coast Friday night into Saturday bringing a rain chance back to the area late Friday night into Saturday. The best rain chances will likely stay along the coast on Saturday with sunshine returning to all areas on Sunday.

Tropical Storm Wanda will remain over the open waters of the north central Atlantic Ocean and not affect the United States. The storm is expected to slowly dissipate by the upcoming weekend.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High of just 58. Wind: NE 10-15 G20. Overnight low: 45.

Thursday

Cloudy skies with patchy light rain. High of 53. Wind: NE 7-12. Rain chance: 40%. Overnight low: 47.

Friday

Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. High of 58. Wind: NE 10-15 G20 late. Overnight low: 42.

