COVID shots for North Carolina kids 5 to 11 widely available

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina health officials are starting to receive some of the more than 400,000 Pfizer vaccines they expect to get in the coming week for children ages 5 to 11.

Federal regulators recently signed off on the kid-sized doses to protect against COVID-19.

The shots will be available at federal pharmacy sites, such as CVS and Walgreens, as well as local health offices.

The shots coming into the state will cover most of the nearly 893,000 North Carolina youngsters in that age range.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services believes vaccinations will ramp up in the coming days and run more fully next week.

