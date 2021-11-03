Carteret County man arrested for tossing drugs out car window during traffic stop

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested last Tuesday, Oct. 26th, after he threw a plastic bag filled with drugs out of his car window during a traffic stop.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old William Houston faces charges of possession of a narcotic (fentanyl) with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, possessing heroin with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, destruction of evidence, possessing a controlled substance on jail premises and resisting a public officer.

Deputies say Houston was stopped on Tom Mann Road in Newport last Tuesday. They say before he stopped, Houston threw a small plastic bag with about a tenth of an ounce of a white powder suspected to be fentanyl in it.

When Houston was brought to jail, deputies say they found he had what they suspect was heroin on him.

Houston is being held on a $70,000 bond.

