Advertisement

Carteret County man arrested for tossing drugs out car window during traffic stop

William Houston
William Houston(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was arrested last Tuesday, Oct. 26th, after he threw a plastic bag filled with drugs out of his car window during a traffic stop.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old William Houston faces charges of possession of a narcotic (fentanyl) with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, possessing heroin with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver, destruction of evidence, possessing a controlled substance on jail premises and resisting a public officer.

Deputies say Houston was stopped on Tom Mann Road in Newport last Tuesday. They say before he stopped, Houston threw a small plastic bag with about a tenth of an ounce of a white powder suspected to be fentanyl in it.

When Houston was brought to jail, deputies say they found he had what they suspect was heroin on him.

Houston is being held on a $70,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Best is accused of killing Brenda Wilson during a domestic dispute.
POLICE: Man charged with murder following argument
A Henderson County bus driver has died following a crash, officials said.
Henderson County school bus driver dead after crash
Kinston mayor turns back challenge from mayor pro tem
Federal investigators at the plane crash scene.
NTSB: Stall warning heard on video before fatal Onslow Co. plane crash
Hubert Monk Jr. / Tracy Howard
Two arrested on drug charges in Carteret County

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Justice.
Wilson County emergency communications worker settles lawsuit
Wake County deputies say Greenville police asked them to help locate Meleec Greene.
Man wanted for Greenville attempted murder caught in Wake County after chase
COVID-19 vaccine
Greenville pediatrician prepares sons for COVID-19 vaccinations
Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots drop off begins Monday at WITN