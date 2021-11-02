Advertisement

Wild horse dies after drinking contaminated water

Taco
Taco(Corolla Wild Horse Fund)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COROLLA, N.C. (AP) - Contaminated water is being blamed for the death of a wild horse on the Outer Banks.

News outlets report that the Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced that an 8-year-old stallion known as Taco died last week.

The horse was known because of a lump he had on his hip. The group says he’s the fourth stallion in the last two years to die due to bacteria or other contaminants in the water.

The group has collected water from various locations in the horse’s territory and will send it out for testing. They hope that this will reveal the quality of the water and presence of contaminants such E. coli and salmonella.

