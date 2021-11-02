Advertisement

Voters head to the polls for municipal elections

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Some voters across the east will be able to cast their ballots for municipal elections Tuesday.

Some towns and cities across the east are holding elections for local leaders, like mayors and council members.

In Lenoir County, voters can vote for Kinston mayor, Lenoir City Council and various Board of Commissioners positions.

Other areas will have to wait until next year, including nearly 80,000 registered voters in Greenville, after a new law delayed municipal elections because of late 2020 census data.

Those who are eligible can cast their ballot beginning at 6:30 a.m. and running through 7:30 p.m.

To see when your local elections are, click here.

