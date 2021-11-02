Advertisement

Two arrested on drug charges in Carteret County

Hubert Monk Jr. / Tracy Howard
Hubert Monk Jr. / Tracy Howard(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were arrested last week on drug charges in Carteret County.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Hubert Monk Jr. and 34-year-old Tracy Howard, both of Newport, were arrested after deputies received information of drug dealing in Carteret County.

Deputies say Monk is charged with the following:

  • Two counts of trafficking heroin
  • Two counts of trafficking methamphetamine
  • Two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
  • Two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
  • Two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
  • Two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
  • Two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon

Howard, who deputies say is a convicted felon on parole, is charged with the following:

  • One count of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
  • One count of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
  • One count of possession of drug paraphernalia
  • One count of violation of parole

Sheriff Asa Buck says detectives made a traffic stop in Morehead City and found more than 3/4 of an ounce of heroin, more than 1 3/4 ounces of meth, 1/10 of an ounce of cocaine, almost 1 1/2 ounces of marijuana, a handgun and $2,683 in cash.

Monk is jailed on a bond of $1,172,215 and Howard is jailed on a $30,000 secured bond.

