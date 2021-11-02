Two arrested on drug charges in Carteret County
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were arrested last week on drug charges in Carteret County.
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Hubert Monk Jr. and 34-year-old Tracy Howard, both of Newport, were arrested after deputies received information of drug dealing in Carteret County.
Deputies say Monk is charged with the following:
- Two counts of trafficking heroin
- Two counts of trafficking methamphetamine
- Two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
- Two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
- Two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
- Two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- Two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon
Howard, who deputies say is a convicted felon on parole, is charged with the following:
- One count of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
- One count of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
- One count of possession of drug paraphernalia
- One count of violation of parole
Sheriff Asa Buck says detectives made a traffic stop in Morehead City and found more than 3/4 of an ounce of heroin, more than 1 3/4 ounces of meth, 1/10 of an ounce of cocaine, almost 1 1/2 ounces of marijuana, a handgun and $2,683 in cash.
Monk is jailed on a bond of $1,172,215 and Howard is jailed on a $30,000 secured bond.
