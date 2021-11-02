Tarboro police investigating child hit by vehicle after getting off school bus

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A child was hit by a vehicle in Edgecombe County Tuesday afternoon.

Tarboro police say the child was released to a parent at the scene after paramedics looked at them.

“We are certainly grateful that the child did not suffer any serious injuries and we encourage everyone to use the utmost caution whenever approaching a stopped school bus,” said the Tarboro Police Department in a Facebook post.

Police say they responded to a call of a child being hit by a vehicle in the area of Highway 64 Alternate near Dunbar Roadat about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday along with the Edgecombe County Rescue Squad.

They say the child was struck after getting off a school bus on its route from North East Carolina Prep School.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

