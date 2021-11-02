Sports Spotlight: Kanye Roberts earns football scholarship to App State after family lost nearly everything in Hurricane Florence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school football season is moving to the playoffs this week. Wallace-Rose Hill is expecting a long run. They are expecting a number of long runs actually. From their star running back Kanye Roberts. We feature the Bulldogs’ senior in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“We used to play football back in the day. Backyard, barefoot with my brothers,” says Wallace-Rose Hill senior running back Kanye Roberts, “They would throw the ball up and they always want me to get the ball first because the youngest and I was shifty. They always used to call me like little Barry Sanders and stuff like that.”

Wallace – Rose Hill senior running back Kanye Roberts is the youngest of seven siblings.

“Fighting, a lot of man stuff like that,” says Roberts, “It was pretty cool though having that much brothers and sisters.”

Running his way through the pandemic and surviving a hurricane. Roberts is truly a fighter.

“He was a freshman in Florence hit. They lost everything that they owned except for the clothes on his back. That was the whole family,” says Wallace-Rose Hill head coach Kevin Motsinger, “Right before that I guess, two months before that, his grandmother had passed away. That’s how he started his freshman year.”

Events that could’ve knocked him down, but his bulldog teammates have always been there for him.

“The team they are amazing. They are goofy, but they know how to snap in during game time,” says Roberts, “We all love each other up.”

Kanye is putting lots of work through his high school career, even during the pandemic shut down. Working with former bulldog, in current Denver Bronco, Javonte Williams.

“They all got together in Wallace, North Carolina,” says coach Mot, “They worked out, and they did their thing. Honestly it was just them.”

“Wallace park up there,” says Roberts, “Did a little few drills and he recorded me for getting ready for college.”

The hard work has paid off this season. Roberts leads the state with 39 touchdowns.

“Made me feel pretty good kind of coming off,” says Roberts, “so I just continue to stay humble and I just continue to do my thing. I am not done yet.”

He is second in the state in rushing yards the season with more than 2100 through 10 games.

“He is officially the Wallace-Rose Hill record holder for yards,” says coach Mot,

The hard work also helped him get a Division I scholarship this week to play for App State after high school.

“A lot of relief,” says Roberts, “When I went there they showed an interest, they showed me love, and they showed me they really like meshed with me. Other than these other colleges so like having that there somebody on my back.”

“He went around this whole campus yesterday and every teacher was loving him up,” says coach Mot, “A lot of times some of your best players ain’t that kid. Talk about Javonte Williams and you know Kanye is that next guy in line. Just a great, great young man.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.