NTSB: Stall warning heard on video before fatal Onslow Co. plane crash

Federal investigators at the plane crash scene.
Federal investigators at the plane crash scene.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board says a passenger video appeared to record a stall warning before a plane crashed last month in Onslow County, killing two people.

The crash happened on October 21st at the Holly Ridge-Topsail Island Airport outside of Holly Ridge.

William Roberts, the pilot, was killed, along with passenger Willie Hobbs, Jr. Two children were also injured.

The NTSB says the Mooney M20J aircraft was taking off from the airport.

A video from one of the children showed that the engine was running, but “sounds consistent with a stall warning horn before impact” were heard on the recording.

Another video from the ground showed the plane’s wings wobbled as it climbed, it turned left, and then went down in the woods about two-thirds down the runway.

The NTSB said in examining the engine, it found no obvious failures, and that fuel was discovered in both the fuel pump and fuel separator.

Federal investigators say the airplane is being kept for additional examination.

