North Carolina House OKs new redistricting plan

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina redistricting plan drawn by Republicans that retools state House seats has cleared the chamber.

The House voted along party lines Tuesday for a map that redraws the chamber’s 120 districts, which are based on population changes recorded in the 2020 census.

If they withstand expected litigation, the new boundaries should keep Republicans in a good position to retain the majority they’ve held since 2011.

The full Senate was debating a new congressional plan late Tuesday that would seat 14 U.S. House members from the state.

Democrats and outside analysis predict that Republicans could win 10 of those seats.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.