North Carolina House OKs new redistricting plan

NC redistricting map(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina redistricting plan drawn by Republicans that retools state House seats has cleared the chamber.

The House voted along party lines Tuesday for a map that redraws the chamber’s 120 districts, which are based on population changes recorded in the 2020 census.

If they withstand expected litigation, the new boundaries should keep Republicans in a good position to retain the majority they’ve held since 2011.

The full Senate was debating a new congressional plan late Tuesday that would seat 14 U.S. House members from the state.

Democrats and outside analysis predict that Republicans could win 10 of those seats.

