New Bern one of many to postpone municipal elections

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern is one of several North Carolina municipalities whose elections were delayed under Session Law 2021-56.

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website, the delay allows municipalities to revise districts based on the 2020 census.

“Due to COVID, the maps were distributed late. So, they just now had their redistricting approved,” said Meloni Wray, Craven County elections director.

Instead, the City of New Bern’s election will be on March 8th, 2022, before it goes back to taking place on odd years.

“After that election, they will pick back up in odd years in 2025 unless they change it.”

Wray also said with the exception of Vanceboro and New Bern, all other Craven County municipalities changed their election to even years to be on the ballot with state and federal elections.

“Number one, it increases turnout, number two, it is considerable cost savings for the municipalities and also some of them did not allow early voting which was absentee by mail, in person and early voting and military. Now they can at no cost.”

Wray added that the terms of people currently in office will be extended until their successors take over in 2022.

“And in 2022 it’ll go back to the four or the two-year based on what the municipality is,” Wray said.

According to Wray, the City of New Bern passed its redistricting maps and any voter with a change to their jurisdiction will get a new voter card in the mail. She said impacted voters should anticipate a card in the mail during the first part of December.

