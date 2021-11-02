Advertisement

NC Democrats walk out to protest new Republican joining House

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Dozens of North Carolina House Democrats left the chamber when Republicans seated a new member who has said he was just outside the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection in January.

All but a handful of Democratic caucus members left their desks for the exits as Rep. Donnie Loftis of Gaston County took the oath of office Monday evening.

Gaston Republican activists picked Loftis to succeed the late Rep. Dana Bumgardner.

Loftis has said he had “zero involvement in the rioting” and condemned how others went inside.

At least one Democrat said Loftis’ rally participation crossed the line.

