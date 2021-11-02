Advertisement

NC congressional map that helps GOP gets Senate panel’s OK

(WITN-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -North Carolina Republicans have advanced a proposed congressional district map that would make it easier for the state GOP to increase its number of seats on Capitol Hill.

A Senate committee voted Monday for a redistricting plan that reflects population gains counted during the 2020 census that yielded a new 14th seat for North Carolina.

The plan, if enacted, would put Republicans in a strong position to win 10 of those seats beginning with the 2022 elections.

State Republicans currently hold an 8-5 seat advantage. Democrats say the proposal is an unlawful partisan gerrymander that needlessly divides the largest counties too much.

