NC congressional map that helps GOP gets Senate panel’s OK

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -North Carolina Republicans have advanced a proposed congressional district map that would make it easier for the state GOP to increase its number of seats on Capitol Hill.

A Senate committee voted Monday for a redistricting plan that reflects population gains counted during the 2020 census that yielded a new 14th seat for North Carolina.

The plan, if enacted, would put Republicans in a strong position to win 10 of those seats beginning with the 2022 elections.

State Republicans currently hold an 8-5 seat advantage. Democrats say the proposal is an unlawful partisan gerrymander that needlessly divides the largest counties too much.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.