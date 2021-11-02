Jim’s First Alert Forecast: 70s again Tuesday; big cool-down to follow

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sunny weather we’ll see to start the week will not last all week long, so take advantage of it while it’s here. An eastward moving high pressure system will make it to the East over the next 24 hours, weakening as it approaches the Atlantic. This will keep sunshine intact through the first two days of the week, allowing highs to reach into the low 70s despite a light northerly breeze.

Our weather pattern will shift as that high starts to weaken. A series of fronts will sweep southward Wednesday and Friday, increasing cloud cover over that stretch with rain showing up as we wrap up the work week. Highs will fall to the upper 50s to low 60s as the clouds thicken and fronts bring cooler air to the region. Rain showers will be light even as the fronts cross the area.

Meanwhile over the Central Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Wanda will remain over open waters and not affect the United States. Shipping lanes may be affected, but no land areas.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and mild. High 71. SE 3-7. Overnight low: 49.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy and cooler. High of just 58. Wind: NE 10-15 G20. Overnight low: 45.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy and chilly with a high of 56. Wind: NE 5-10. Rain chance: 20%. Overnight low: 45.

