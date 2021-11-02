Advertisement

Henderson County school bus driver dead after crash

A Henderson County bus driver has died following a crash, officials said.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (AP) - School officials in North Carolina say a school bus driver is dead and four students were taken to a hospital after a crash.

Henderson County Public Schools officials say the crash happened Tuesday morning when the bus flipped as it traveled on Green River Road in Zirconia.

School officials say North Carolina Highway Patrol and medics responded and determined that the driver, Tina Gordon, was dead.

Officials say Gordon, a “beloved” bus driver from East Henderson High School, had been with county schools for 10 years.

The cause of her death is not yet known.

Officials say the four students who were on the bus at the time were taken to local hospitals for observation and evaluation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

