Gov. Cooper vetoes latest attempt to reduce his emergency power

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP & WITN) - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed the latest Republican attempt to rein in his gubernatorial powers during an emergency like the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor vetoed on Monday a measure that would have required other elected leaders to sign off on long-term emergency declarations.

Many GOP officials and their allies have complained about Cooper’s directives restricting commerce and requiring masks that ensued following his coronavirus declaration in March 2020.

Cooper said the bill would have discouraged decisive and quick action to respond to an emergency.

“North Carolina is emerging from a global pandemic with lives saved and a strong economy because of effective statewide measures to protect public health under the Emergency Management Act. Critical decisions about stopping deadly diseases, or responding to any other emergency, should stay with experts in public health and safety, not a committee of partisan politicians.”

Republican lawmakers are unlikely to locate the votes needed to override the veto.

“There is no emergency – none – that lasts for nearly two years. At that point, it’s no longer an ‘emergency’ – it’s the new status quo. Yet for 19 months the Governor has held onto every iota of unilateral authority he has. It’s unhealthy, unsafe, and undemocratic.”

