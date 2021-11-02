Advertisement

Former Elizabeth City chief sworn in as state public safety director

The former Elizabeth City police chief was sworn in Tuesday in Raleigh.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A former Eastern Carolina police chief was sworn in Tuesday as the state’s new public safety secretary.

Eddie Buffaloe replaces Erik Hooks who went to Washington as the deputy director for FEMA.

Buffaloe had been Elizabeth City’s police chief since 2012, and most recently was also interim city manager.

Before Elizabeth City, Buffaloe was chief in Enfield, worked for several sheriff offices, as a state correctional officer, and served with the North Carolina National Guard.

He was appointed by Governor Roy Cooper to his new post, effective November 1st.

