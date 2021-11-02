Municipal elections underway in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People are showing up to the polls for Election Day.

Throughout Beaufort County, several polls are open and one of them is the Red Men’s Lodge location in Washington.

Officials at the pool said around 10 a.m. they had about 40 people show up to vote and at 6:30 Tuesday morning, a few people came in right when they opened their doors.

Voters say it was important for them to come out and vote in the Washington City Council race.

“Everybody needs to vote. We live in the historic district and there is a lot going on and it is more than important to come out and vote now.”

In Washington, the only race is for city council, which has multiple candidates on the ballot.

