Municipal elections underway in Beaufort County

Beaufort County Election Day
Beaufort County Election Day(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People are showing up to the polls for Election Day.

Throughout Beaufort County, several polls are open and one of them is the Red Men’s Lodge location in Washington.

Officials at the pool said around 10 a.m. they had about 40 people show up to vote and at 6:30 Tuesday morning, a few people came in right when they opened their doors.

Voters say it was important for them to come out and vote in the Washington City Council race.

In Washington, the only race is for city council, which has multiple candidates on the ballot.

