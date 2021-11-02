Advertisement

Eastern Carolina cities prepare for election day

Election Day
Election Day(WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Justin Lundy
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - It is Election Day Eve for people who live in Kinston and other cities and towns with elections in Eastern Carolina.

Steve Hines, Lenoir County Board of Elections director, anticipates a huge turnout.

These are numbers Hines is happy to see. With that many people still expected to vote in a single day, he says COVID measures are in place to keep people healthy.

“We do ask people just to be patient,” Hines said. “When you try to talk through a mask or through a desk shield, it can be hard sometimes as folks come in and try to state their name and address. So, be patient with our workers and we’ll get you through the process and get you through.”

Lenoir County Election Specialist Courtney Garner says your address is really all you need in order to vote.

“You are not required to have any kind of ID or anything that states who you are. You just show up. Tell the precinct worker your name and your address. They’ll look you up and you’ll be able to vote.”

Courtney Garner, election specialist for Lenoir County

The Kinston election only applies to those within Kinston city limits.

Those who are eligible can cast their ballot for city council members, beginning at 6:30 a.m. and running through 7:30 p.m.

It isn’t the only election going on in Eastern Carolina. Several others with races include Beaufort and Morehead City.

