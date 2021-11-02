Advertisement

CDC advisers to vote on COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - CDC advisers will meet Tuesday to discuss whether to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.

If the CDC Immunization committee decides to authorize the shots, the decision will then head to CDC Director rochelle Walensky for final sign off.

Those steps could happen as early as Tuesday night, putting the next decision in the hands of parents.

Doctors have repeatedly stated that the vaccine is safe for children. Although some parents are concerned about the effects of the vaccine, including its impacts on fertility, experts say these concerns are not scientifically accurate and the vaccine does not effect fertility.

They say any negative effects of the vaccine are rare, while the negative effects of catching COVID-19 can be deadly.

