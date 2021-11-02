Camp Lejeune Marine receives first iris transplant in state

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Camp Lejeune Marine is the first person in North Carolina to receive an iris and lens transplant after losing vision in one eye.

Dr. Dean Ouano, an ophthalmologist at Coastal Eye Clinic, performed the surgery on Capt. Kamil Szmyglewski, an active duty Marine currently stationed at Camp Lejeune. The surgery took place at the CarolinaEast Surgery Center in July.

In 2020, officials say the rusty end of a flagpole struck Capt. Szmyglewski eye and he lost nearly all of his vision in one eye.

Capt. Szmyglewski suffered severe light sensitivity, headaches and loss of equilibrium. He says he was afraid the injury would end his military career.

After surgery, he went from being legally blind in one eye to 20/40 vision.

“To be honest, this saved me from being separated from the Marine Corps.

Dr. Ouana is the first surgeon in the state to perform the surgery. Three other surgeons were certified to perform the transplant procedure at the time of the surgery.

