Advertisement

Camp Lejeune Marine receives first iris transplant in state

Capt. Kamil Szmyglewski
Capt. Kamil Szmyglewski(CarolinaEast Medical Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Camp Lejeune Marine is the first person in North Carolina to receive an iris and lens transplant after losing vision in one eye.

Dr. Dean Ouano, an ophthalmologist at Coastal Eye Clinic, performed the surgery on Capt. Kamil Szmyglewski, an active duty Marine currently stationed at Camp Lejeune. The surgery took place at the CarolinaEast Surgery Center in July.

In 2020, officials say the rusty end of a flagpole struck Capt. Szmyglewski eye and he lost nearly all of his vision in one eye.

Capt. Szmyglewski suffered severe light sensitivity, headaches and loss of equilibrium. He says he was afraid the injury would end his military career.

After surgery, he went from being legally blind in one eye to 20/40 vision.

Dr. Ouana is the first surgeon in the state to perform the surgery. Three other surgeons were certified to perform the transplant procedure at the time of the surgery.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the site of the proposed data center in Pitt County.
Cryptofarm pulls permit for Pitt County site
North Carolina alcohol agents arrest nearly 300 in crackdown
Eliot Avila
New Bern man faces drug trafficking charges, more than 9,000 Oxycodone dosage units seized
Darryl Dunn, Jr. was last seen Saturday.
Police searching for missing Goldsboro man
Chief Toussaint Summers
Former New Bern police chief to run for mayor

Latest News

CDC advisers to vote on COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11
Taco
Wild horse dies after drinking contaminated water
Municipal elections
Voters head to the polls for municipal elections
NC congressional map that helps GOP gets Senate panel’s OK